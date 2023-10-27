Political Crisis: Aiyedatiwa Apologises To Akeredolu

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday apologised to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the political crisis resulting from his boss’ medical leave in Germany. Addressing a press conference in Akure, Aiyedatiwa disowned the groups that have asked Akeredolu to resume or resign.

He denied asking any individuals or groups to engage in such a campaign. Aiyedatiwa lamented the embarrassment suffered by Akeredolu following negative news about the state. The deputy governor pledged his loyalty to his boss.

He said: “I am profoundly grateful to Mr. Governor for his intervention and role in persuading the distinguished members of the House of Assembly to embrace the political solution offered by our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the face of an impeachment move against me.

“Our beloved state has witnessed a series of events triggered by the health challenges faced by Mr. Governor, which gave rise to misunderstandings, misconceptions, assumptions, and insinuations, and exploited by political contenders preparing for the 2024 gubernatorial election.

“The recent impeachment attempt by the House of Assembly and the ensuing reactions has further created division and chaos, with my loyalty to Mr. Governor being questioned.”

Aiyedatiwa denied the allegations against him by those he alleged were desperate to get rid of him from the government ahead of the next governorship election. He said he would continue to maintain decorum in the face of those false and baseless accusations from his detractors.

Aiyedatiwa said: “We have continued to read all sorts of lies against my person in the media. None of it is true. There has never been any issue between Mr. Governor and I have never undermined Mr. Governor. This is a fabricated crisis just for the purpose of election.

“I remain fully committed to the principles of good governance that Mr. Governor has established, and I pledge my unwavering loyalty to him and I will continue to submit myself under his able, courageous, and selfless leadership.”