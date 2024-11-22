Political Class Must Be Reformed For Better Nigeria – Adebayo

Share

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has advocated an overhaul of the Nigerian political system to usher in new and reformed leaders with genuine intentions to serve the people if the leaders must regain citizens’ confidence.

Adebayo who was the keynote speaker at the well-attended 2024 reunion programme of House of Representatives members from 1979 till date added that Nigerians believe that politicians have no principles with little or no integrity, a situation, which has created a negative image of the country to the outside world.

While commending the convener of the event, Rt Honourable Mulikat Akande Adeola, he urged former and present lawmakers to always come out as a body to speak out against injustice and maladministration where and when necessary.

According to him, House of Representatives members are the closest parliamentarians to the people at the federal level, and he regretted that those who are supposed to be the closest are no longer being trusted by their constituents.

“Let us be honest with ourselves, where are we today? How far have we travelled? We should be honest and agree that we are nowhere near where we are supposed to be. I believe that is why this gathering is now called upon to continue the dialogue.

“Again, truth be told, we must rehabilitate the political class so that the people of Nigeria can believe in their leaders. When you go somewhere and say, I am a politician, people should be happy to talk to you, they should respect what they do, and respect what they say either as an individual or as a government.

“If this happens, our country will be respected outside Nigeria. But today it is a contrast. Do we expect people who are suffering, people who are hungry, and people who cannot afford to earn a living to respect what the political class is saying?

“What Nigerians are saying is that politicians have no principles. Politicians are not good, forgetting that there is no country that is capable and successful that does not have a well-respected political class.”

He emphasised that for a better Nigeria to be guaranteed for everyone, there should be strong institutions including security architecture, judiciary, civil service, and industry.

“In a country with a high unemployment rate, every citizen sees politics as a career business for self-serving and not for public service,” he lamented.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the convener of the 2024 House of Representatives reunion, Rt Honourable Mulikat Akande Adeola and former speaker of the 8th Assembly who spoke on behalf of the presiding officer, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, described the reunion as the first of its kind, with assurances that they will continue to meet periodically to discuss the state of the nation and issues affecting the parliament.

The speakers said that despite the current economic doldrums of the country, issues of nation-building and unity in patriotic criticism should be their watchwords.

