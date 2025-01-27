Political Associates Ask Eta To Ensure NYSC Act’s Amendment

Share

The new National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) National Governing Board Chairman Ntufam Hilliard Eta’s political associates have asked him to ensure the Act establishing the corps is amended to reflect the current realities and challenges facing the country.

At a reception for him in Abuja, his political associates, including Adamu Fanda, Emma Ibediro, Jones Erue, and Okoi Obono-Obla, hailed Tinubu for recognising Eta’s role in the 2023 election.

They called on Eta to ensure that he brings his knowledge of administration to impact positively in the NYSC. Obono-Obla said the current structure of the NYSC established over five decades ago has served its purpose of fostering unity and national integration.

However, he said the scheme needs to evolve to address pressing contemporary issues such as insecurity, youth unemployment, and the need for increased national resilience.

The former presidential aide said: “At a time when the nation faces serious security challenges, the NYSC can play a pivotal role in combating insurgency and fostering discipline among Nigerian youths.

“Transforming it into a full two-year military service program will equip participants with the necessary skills for national defence and provide a strong foundation for addressing the growing threats of insecurity.

