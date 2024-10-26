Polio: UNICEF, Celebrities Launch Music To Drive Immunisation

Share

…Nearly 4.3m Children Miss Vital Vaccines

As the global community marked the World Polio Day 2024, UNICEF in collaboration with leading music stars and celebrity actors from across West and Central Africa have released a new song to help bring childhood immunisation back on track.

Released on World Polio Day, the song titled ‘No More Zero Dose’ brings together 12 of the region’s top musicians and UNICEF Champions – Cobhams, Ali Nuhu, Kate Henshaw, Master Soumy, Mawndoe, Omawumi, Qing Madi, Sekouba Bambino, Spyro, Stanley Enow, Timi Dakolo and WAJE.

The song which sends a clear message: every child deserves to be protected by vaccines, highlights the urgent need to reach zero-dose children—those who have not received any vaccinations—and protect them from preventable childhood diseases like polio, measles and more.

With nearly 4.3 million children across the region not receiving vital vaccines, ‘No More Zero Dose’ delivers a call to action through music. By fusing vibrant sounds with a message of hope, love, and protection, the artists hope to inspire listeners to join the movement to protect every child.

UNICEF Nigeria’s Country Representative, Cristian Munduate said, “This project is significant for Nigeria, a country still facing a high number of under vaccinated children.”

According to her, “The release of the ‘No More Zero Dose’ song featuring 12 talented artists from across West and Central Africa, eight of whom are from Nigeria, reflects the deep commitment to ensuring that every child receives life-saving vaccines.

Music is a powerful tool for change, and through this collaboration, we are amplifying the message that no child should be missed.”

West and Central Africa is the region with the lowest immunisation coverage in the world. Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP3) coverage for the region was 69 per cent in 2023, down from 72 per cent in 2019.

The region has also experienced multiple vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks in recent years, including polio, measles, diphtheria and yellow fever.

So far this year (as of October 22, 2024), there have been 138 polio cases in Africa, and nearly half of infected children were in Nigeria. In 2023, there were 506 polio cases in Africa.

“Zero-dose children are the most vulnerable, and ensuring they receive life-saving vaccines is critical for their future. This song amplifies that message.

We can and must reach every child and eradicate polio,” said Gilles Fagninou, UNICEF’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa. “UNICEF is committed to ensuring that no child is left behind, especially those in hard-to-reach areas.”

“As a UNICEF Champion, I urge everyone to join us in the fight against preventable diseases like polio. Together, we have the power to protect every child’s future and eradicate these diseases for good,” said Nigerian music producer Cobhams Asuquo, who spearheaded the collaboration.

“Let us work to ensure that every child receives the vital vaccine they deserve, protecting their future and our world. Join us in this mission—let’s spread hope and health across Africa.”

No More Zero Dose has been launched on YouTube and will soon be available on popular streaming platforms. As the region marks World Polio Day, this collaborative effort serves as a reminder that while progress has been made, the fight to end zero-dose cases continues.

