Polio: Insecurity, Others Hindering Access To Vaccination – WHO

…as FCTA targets over 2m children with vaccination

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday said insecurity and displacement of settlements amongst other factors were hindering access to polio vaccination in the country.

This disclosure was made in Abuja, by the WHO Coordinator of FCT, Dr Kumshida Balami, at a press briefing convened by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to flag off the commencement of routine immunization with ‘fractional inactivated polio vaccine (fipv)and novel oral polio vaccine (nOPV2).

Balami said, ” evolving Insecurity heightened insecurity, displacement of settlements, and hard-to-reach/rugged terrain, restricting access to vaccination have created a pool of unreached children Polio Surveillance Gaps among Nomadic/Migrant population movements and presence of orphan cVPV2 virus detections.

This was even as the FCTA said it was targeting about 2.4 children with polio vaccination within the Six Area Councils of the territory.

The Executive Secretary of the FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Isah Vatsa, said the territory has achieved appreciable progress in the polio campaign but wants to widen its scope.

He noted that out of the figure, 1, 274,415 children will be vaccinated with (noPV2), while 1,210,588 will take (fiPV).

Vatsa said phase 1 of the immunization, which will start on 29th July to August 4th, covers five Area Councils, Abaji, Kwali, Kuje, Gwagwalada, and Bwari, while phase 2 of the vaccination would be carried out in Abuja Municipal Area Council, from August 5th to August 11th.

The Executive Secretary explained that several strategies had been deployed to ensure that every eligible child is reached during the immunization.

“The immunization campaign we are starting in the FCT on 29th July to August 11, is a supplemental immunization exercise aimed at interrupting the risk of transmission of all forms of the poliovirus and boosting the routine immunization coverage in the FCT.

“All the PHC facilities and government hospitals in the Six Area Councils of the FCT will be used as vaccination posts. This will help ease the stress on the parents and caregivers, there will be temporary vaccination posts situated in workshop Centres, schools, markets, village squares, and other designated centres identified by the communities”.p