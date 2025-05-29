Polio: Group Vaccinates 20,000 Children Across Three States

Share

The Community Reorientation Women Network (CROWN), sponsored by the Dangote Foundation, has launched polio eradication and women empowerment programs across six northern Nigerian states.

The group has completed a pilot outreach in 39 wards across three of the six targeted states.

Through a network of volunteer Ambassadors, CROWN has facilitated lifesaving vaccinations for over 20,000 children, linked more than 50,000 pregnant women to antenatal services, empowered women to start income-generating activities, and reached hundreds of thousands with key health messages.

At a press conference, Dangote Foundation Managing Director and CEO Zouera Yousouffou highlighted that CROWN has mobilized over 5,000 Ambassadors within women’s collectives to deliver vital health messages to caregivers, identify children and women needing services, and address barriers to healthcare on a case-by-case basis.

Zouera described CROWN as a volunteer-based women’s collective committed to improving human development indices in Nigeria’s most remote areas.

“Our entry point has been health, but we are expanding into education and nutrition,” she said.

She added, “These women receive economic empowerment support tailored to their interests, ensuring a wrap-around approach that benefits both the woman and her family.”

The pilot projects took place in Kano, Sokoto, and Bauchi states, where early results show improved immunization rates, reduced malnutrition, and connections to essential health services for over 190,000 families.

With this success, CROWN was recently incorporated as a grassroots entity.

The Board of Trustees was inaugurated in Kano to guide the initiative. Zouera expressed gratitude to the founding board members for volunteering their time and resources.

Violiane Mitchell, a former director at the Gates Foundation with decades of immunization experience in Nigeria, praised the community impact of CROWN’s volunteer Ambassadors.

She said, “We have witnessed the creative ways these women influence caregivers and empower each other through microsavings, vocational training, and group enterprises.”

She acknowledged the important role of traditional leaders in championing community-driven solutions.

“CROWN aims to build a grassroots movement of Ambassadors volunteering their time to empower communities and improve health outcomes.”

Mitchell noted the critical role of women groups in past polio eradication efforts, emphasizing that as polio cases decline, CROWN organizes female polio resources into a broader network addressing health, nutrition, and education.

“The initiative gives women a voice, elevates them to community leadership, and provides access to services, peer support, and economic empowerment,” she said.

Uche Igbokwe, Executive Director/CEO of SCIDaR, a pioneer partner working with the Dangote Foundation, echoed these points.

He affirmed CROWN’s commitment to advancing development in remote areas, with plans to expand from health into education and nutrition.

Igbokwe emphasized that women will continue to receive economic empowerment support tailored to their crafts, ensuring sustainable benefits for their families.

He also highlighted progress made in Kano, Sokoto, and Bauchi, noting improved immunization uptake, malnutrition prevention, and connections for over 190,000 families to essential health services.

The newly formed Board of Trustees in Kano will help steer CROWN’s growth and ensure its mission stays on track, he added.

