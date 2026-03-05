Polio Drive: Sokoto Govt Monitors Vaccination In 8 LGAs Ahead Of March 2026 Rollout

The Sokoto State Government, in partnership with UNICEF, has organized a Direct Observation of Polio Vaccination (DOPV) as part of pre-campaign activities ahead of the March 2026 polio immunization round, scheduled to commence on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

The outreach exercise, scheduled to take place between March 5 and 6, 2026, is being conducted across eight local government areas with high metropolitan populations in the state.

One of the activities was held at Makera Assada area of Sokoto North Local Government Area, where health officials and immunization teams engaged community members to ensure compliance with vaccination procedures and improve the quality of service delivery.

During the outreach, parents and caregivers were sensitized on the importance of immunizing children against polio and the need to support vaccination teams during the upcoming exercise.

Eligible children were administered the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) using the “no child left behind” strategy, targeting children who may have missed previous immunization rounds.

The event featured lively engagement with children, who participated in dancing and singing sessions. Popular Hausa artist Moda delivered an energetic performance highlighting the importance of the OPV in protecting children’s health.

The DOPV exercise aims to strengthen supervision, ensure adherence to standard vaccination protocols, and enhance the overall effectiveness of the forthcoming campaign.

The statewide house-to-house polio immunization campaign is scheduled to commence on Saturday, with vaccination teams expected to move across communities to ensure that every eligible child is reached.

Parents and caregivers across Sokoto State are urged to make all children under the age of five available for vaccination when the immunization teams visit their homes.

The March 2026 polio round forms part of sustained efforts by government and development partners to protect every child and ensure a polio-free future.