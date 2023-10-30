New Telegraph

October 30, 2023
Poliitcal Thugs Set Rivers Assembly Ablaze Over Alleged Move To Impeach Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has been reportedly set ablaze by suspected political thugs over the alleged move to impeach the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and Leader of the House, Edison Ehie.

New Telegraph reports that the incident occurred after a white Hilux van invaded the Assembly complex at about 9 p.m., disarmed the security personnel on duty, and allegedly carried out the act.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at the assembly complex, opposite the Headquarters of the State Command Police, on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

READ ALSO:

It is alleged that the lawmakers had concluded plans to impeach Fubara and Ehie on Monday, October 30 at it resumed sitting following some undisclosed issues.

Over 17 security trucks and four Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC)  with over 50 federal security personnel have been stationed at the facility.

There are rumors that there is a rift between the governor and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, who is now FCT Minister.

