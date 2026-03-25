‘Policy Uncertainty, Others Hinder Long-Term Investor Confidence In Nigeria’

Unlike inflows from Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), which supported by the country’s high interest rate environment, are experiencing a surge, long-term investor confidence in the Nigerian economy continues to be negatively affected by factors such as policy uncertainty, security challenges, and infrastructure deficits, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the Foreign Exchange (FX) inflow data for February 2026 recently released by FMDQ. The report said: “The total Foreign Exchange (FX) inflow into the Nigerian FX market increased by 45% month-on-month (MoM) to $4.4 bn in February 2026.

This marks the third consecutive month of improved market liquidity. Consistent with historical patterns, the primary driver of the robust FX supply was stronger offshore investor participation, supported by Nigeria’s attractive carry-trade opportunities, which have continued to attract global investors seeking higher returns.

“In February, offshore inflows increased by 22 per cent MoM to $1.9 billion, representing 44 billion of total inflow for the month. The sustained rise in external liquidity conditions contributed to the naira’s relative stability during the period.

“Conversely, inflows from other foreign sources declined during the period, with Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and inflows from foreign corporates decreasing by 21 per cent MoM and 25 per cent MoM to $39.7 million and $116.3 million, respectively.

“Unlike short-term foreign portfolio inflows, which continue to be supported by high interestrate differentials, policy uncertainty, security challenges, and infrastructure deficits continue to dampen long-term investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.”

Further commenting on the FMDQ data, the analysts noted that domestic contributions to total FX inflow into the FX market recorded monthly improvements last month with forex sales by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rising sharply by (+859% MoM) to $326.1 million.

They pointed out that while the scale of the CBN’s interventions “remained relatively modest,” the apex bank’s “active presence in the market during the month was indicative of heightened demand pressures, attributable to increased import activity.”

The analysts also stated that inflows from exporters, which contributed c.18 per cent to the total FX supply, increased by 35 per cent MoM and 10 per cent MoM to $783 million and $474 million, respectively, adding that inflows from individual local sources rose sharply by 314 per cent MoM to $698 million.