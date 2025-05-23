Policy Tool For Inclusive Transitions

Share

The ILO–NASK study emphasizes that the figures reflect potential exposure, not actual job losses. Technological constraints, infrastructure gaps, and skills shortages mean that implementation will differ widely by country and sector.

Crucially, the authors stress that GenAI’s effect is more likely to transform jobs than eliminate them.

The report calls on governments, employers’, and workers’ organizations to engage in social dialogue and shape proactive, inclusive strategies that can enhance productivity and job quality, especially in exposed sectors.

“It’s easy to get lost in the AI hype. What we need is clarity and context. This tool helps countries across the world assess potential exposure and prepare their labour markets for a fairer digital future,” explained Janine Berg, Senior Economist at the ILO.

This study marks the first in a series of ILO–NASK publications focused on GenAI and the future of work. Forthcoming reports will explore national labour market impacts and provide technical blueprints to support policy responses, particularly in emerging and developing economies.

Share