Policy Summersault, Inconsistency Major Crisis Of Education Sector –OOU VC

Prof Ayodeji Agboola, a Professor of Cancer Pathology is the Vice-Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State. In this interview with KAYODE OLANREWAJU, he speaks about the several policies initiated by the Federal Government in the education sector, challenges of the university, value system, future expectations of the institution, among other salient issues

The Federal Government in the past two years has initiated several policies and reforms in the education sector, how do you see these reforms?

Well, I will say the government is doing its best to reform and refocus the education sector. First, in the area of admission age, maturity matters when you go to university. Students are expected to reach certain years, especially 16 years before they finish primary school.

They have to spend six years in secondary school, and before they leave primary school they are expected to have been 10 years old. I was at a meeting where they said a child must be 18 years, but the question is when you say 18 years, what provisions have we made that will make these potential university students regain those two years.

The students are 16 years old, and you allow them to stay at home for another two years, doing nothing. Then you have already introduced vices into it. When they do not have anything to do for those two years, they will engage in different things. But, for the government to return the admission year to 16 years of age is a good decision.

But, some stakeholders are calling for the return of the Higher School Certificate (HSC) programme to bridge the gap.

Of course, everybody cannot go to HSC. But, let me again say that we still have HSC as we speak now. That is why we have JUPEB, which is a one year programme. HSC is direct entry, and JUPEB is direct entry. In the admission process, direct entry is only 10 per cent of the admission quota.

In fact, it is a decision that we must be very careful with and that is why the majority of us believe that 16 years is still the best in terms of admission age. And, for those two years what would the children be doing at home? So, if the children are 16 years old, and considering that some of them are very brilliant, they should be allowed to enter the university.

Again, some of them are so excellent and have double promotions in their schools. But, JAMB has also made it clear that for those of them that have 80 per cent in UTME score can come for admission. And, when we conduct the post-UTME for them, they should also score 80 per cent for them to be admitted.

Again, what of the scrapping of Mother Language policy in schools?

Well, this policy is neither here nor there. Somehow, I don’t see how that can affect the education sector development. What is actually important to me here is the question, why the interest.

I don’t have much detail why the Minister stopped the policy, but I still do not see how that is going to affect the performance of students in schools. Like China and India examples you referred to where their languages are used as medium of instruction in schools, you should remember that we usually used and treated our mother tongue or indigenous languages as vernacular in schools in those days.

Chinese write textbooks and have almost all their programmes in Chinese Language. For instance, let us take subjects like Physics, they write everything in Chinese Language. Unfortunately, I have never seen Physics or any other subjects written either in Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo Language.

This is why I said that it is not going to impact anything on our school system. The essence of using mother tongue or indigenous languages to teach is to simplify and make the subjects easier, but in Nigeria, the implementation of the programme was faulty. And, of course, if we want to start using those mother tongues to teach in our school system, we must have Mathematics, Physics, Biology and other subjects written in Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo Languages for the students to be able to understand them.

Since we do not have any textbook on Physics, or Chemistry or other subjects written in Yoruba and other mother tongue or Nigerian languages, and everything is still written and taught in English Language, why then must we now continue to deceive ourselves simply because we want to use mother tongue as medium of instruction and teaching in our schools.

Products of basic and secondary schools are not well prepared and this has become a problem, and while the ratio of teacher to student is abysmally low. The Faculty of Education and Colleges of Education are churning out graduates of education, yet we have this problem. What do you think should be done?

Of course, one of the problems we have in the education sector is the crisis of policy summersault and inconsistency. And, we will continue to have this problem by virtue of the categories of schools we have, as the country has converted almost all our Colleges of Education to universities to award degrees. What we need to run a university as what we require to run colleges of education are far different.

The products you are bringing out of colleges of education are formally to teach at secondary and primary school level. That was the basis of having colleges of education to produce teachers for that level of education. On the other hand, the basis of having a university of education is to be able to carry out research and do more innovation.

Again, there is no innovation or research that we are going to be doing at the level of primary and secondary school. So, we should begin to look inwards at the curriculum and fundamental principles of the establishment of those schools. Like China we are talking about, they still have technical schools, while our technical schools are being converted to universities of technical education. So, we are missing it. Everybody cannot go to university.

What we need to do is to be able to agree that we need the middle level manpower, where everyone should be able to get what they need to feed themselves. In fact, what is important to me as an individual is that an average person should have three things, which are shelter, and other basic needs according to one’s status.

Now, if everybody is now running to university, and the government is listening to them, then it is worrisome. Look at the BSc and HND controversies. This is because we are not getting it right. I believe strongly that we don’t need to cancel polytechnics and technical schools, as a country; and I don’t also believe that we have to cancel colleges of education because this is the baseline for education and national development.

Colleges of Education are established to train teachers to teach at primary and secondary school level; while polytechnic and technical schools are for skilled manpower development. A department of nursery and primary education cannot solve the problem of the gap of Grade Two Teacher that we had in the past. These are born-teachers; really dedicated and committed to teaching, and they know the work.

If we go to universities today, how many candidates pick education as a course of study. It is when they don’t have any option of admission that they reluctantly accept education, which now comes back negatively on the system. In the past, people willingly went to Teacher Training Colleges, and Colleges of Education, and they knew and accepted that they were going to teach. Unfortunately, that is the basic problem we are having in the education sector now because we no longer take care or pay attention to that level of training.

Again, for instance, when they have the National Council on Education (NCE) stakeholders’ meeting, they invite the Permanent Secretaries of Ministries of Education and Commissioners of Education, but they would not invite principals of secondary schools, and Head teachers of primary schools because this is where the decisions are being taken.

Additionally, they do not invite vice-chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and provosts of colleges of education to the meetings for them to talk about and share their experience before the policymakers and public so as to arrive at workable solutions.

They just believe in themselves and that is the reason we are having most of these problems. Unfortunately also, only very few of the people taking decision have actually been in academics before. If you look at the number of Commissioners of Education in the country, how many of them are in academics.

Many of them have no experience in the sector. Let us look at Ogun State, where we have a Professor as Education Commissioner. He has taught at virtually all levels of education, and today we can see the kind of changes and development he has brought to the state’s education sector. That is the thing we need in education. But, like Ogun State, how many states used to pick the right persons into that critical position.

Let us look at the issue of electricity supply and high tariffs in the university, what is the level of the challenges as it affects OOU like other institutions?

To be modest, the bulk of our resources go to power. That is a huge challenge on its own because if you know how much we spend on buying diesel every month to power our generators, in addition to the Band A tariff we are talking about.

Meanwhile, we can only talk about the Band that is available. Bad enough, we are talking about either Band A, B or C when we do not even have electricity. Is it not what gets here that we will use? But, nothing comes most often, when we need it.

The question is, when and how often does the Electricity Distribution Company (Disco) bring or give us the light in a day or weekly? Is it when the university community needs it, or when it is convenient for the provider to bring light or restore power supply to the campus? This is the situation because they bring the light at their own will, and not as the university needs it. The school’s peak period is between 8am and 5pm daily, but they most times bring or restore the light when we have already gone home. It is a major crisis in the university.

But, is it not possible for the university to generate its own electricity?

In fact, that is what we are doing presently. We are actually embarking on having solar power to solve this problem. We are doing this gradually and in phases. Already, we have started with our lecture theatres and lecture rooms by installing solar panels, and thereafter we will move to offices and other key units of the university. We are working with our alumni to assist us in putting or installing solar power on our campuses so that we can address our electricity problem.

Where do you expect OOU to be in the next five years in academic growth and infrastructural development?

First and foremost, I will complete my tenure next year. By that time, I would have served my five-year tenure. However, in the next five years, I want to see Olabisi Onabanjo University, if we get it right, as a centre of excellence that stands tall to compete favourably with top universities in Africa and globally, not in Nigeria alone.

Let me add here that when I became the Vice-Chancellor in 2022, we put in place a Strategic Plan for 10 years (OOU 10- Year Strategic plan). I did it intentionally because I already knew what I had in mind. I cannot finish it in five years.

And, that if they continue at that rate, based on the strategic plan, the university would begin to solve a lot of problems. Firstly, what I put there is to increase or expand the academic base of the institution by adding 10 new academic programmes or courses every year. In fact, going by the strategic plan, what they are going to add in the next 10 years as new academic programmes are already there. How they are going to improve the infrastructural base of the university is also there.

All they are going to increase in the budding programmes are also there. Like I mentioned earlier, before the end of the month, every staff member collects his or her salary; and this is despite the fact of our limited resources as we do not charge as high as other institutions. We are the least fees charging higher institutions in the country as of today.

Even in our Medicine courses we charge only N380,000, compared to the University of Medical Science that has just started yesterday that collects N760,000 as tuition, and yet we pay our staff salary before the end of every month. We have just about 32,000 students and we pay a salary of N740 million every month. Indeed, it is all about prudent management of funds and discipline.

So, if we get it right the university will go places in the next five years, because the head determines how the institution will run. If we have a head that understands the system, the university will grow very fast. But, part of the problem is what I have mentioned, and that is if as a head you don’t know how to manage crises, that system will never grow or run well no matter how best that leader may be.

You can only solve the problems if you know and understand the system yourself. That is the only way you can solve the problem. And, I am sure that in the next five years by God’s grace when I look back I can say confidently that this university has moved very fast.

Since universities are solution providers, the problems of out-of-school children have been with us and the more we attack it, the worse we get. What do you think we are not doing right, as a nation, and what would you suggest to be done?

Well, to do things right, we need to start with our cultural values. We should not forget that Nigeria has religions of different types. In some parts of the country some people believe that family planning is a bad approach and that it will affect the population census, as well as the planning of the government in all facets.

For instance, if the government says we should not have more than four children the government can plan based on that, and the problems of out-ofschool children would be solved. As part of what should be done, let us look at the NELFUND, introduced by the government which has reduced the problem of drop-outs in higher institutions. But that is not where the problem is.

The problem is actually with those that are not even in school. The security problems we are having today are mainly those who did not bother to go to school, based on what a security analyst once told me recently. These people are not interested, and their parents are also not interested in pushing their children to go to school.

Of course, that is where the problem lies. Sad enough, if someone has not been going to school and he or she is18 years old or above, what is he going to be doing? If they are female, they will engage in early marriages and give birth as well, and the males will engage in vices mostly. Unfortunately, these are a set of mothers who cannot take care of themselves, talkless of the children they born.

So, the vicious circle multiplies and continues, and out-of-school children’s problems soar. Therefore, the first thing for us to do is to start with our cultural values, interrogate it and see how we can use all these norms and religious believe that only God helps one to take care of his or her children, but only for them to give birth to these children without care and no education plans for them. Added to this, the government should also be able to plan for the citizenry.

But, before they begin to do this there must be available data to work with, and not only that we must be sincere with ourselves about what they do with the data. Until we are able to get it right, even in our democracy by removing tribalism, ethnicity, and religion in taking decisions, and by putting the right persons in where they are supposed to be; that is the only time we can solve these problems.