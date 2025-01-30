Policy Reforms: Experts Advocate MDAs’ Inter-Sectoral Collaboration To Address Challenges

Share

Experts and Resource persons have advocated for inter-sectoral collaboration and legislation among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to address the challenges of One Health policy in the country.

These submissions were highlighted during a workshop on One Health Second National Stakeholders Engagement held in the nation’s capital city.

The workshop was organized by the African Institute for Health Policy and Health Systems, Nigeria/Office of the Vice Chancellor, David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS), in conjunction with Fredrick Loffler Institute, Germany and Evidence to Policy Network (EVIPNet) of the World Health Organization.

The workshop with the theme “Promoting a Systematic and Transparent Use of Evidence in One-Health Policy Decision-making in Nigeria”, as part of evidence-informed policy approaches for the One Health (OH-EVI) project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences Uburu Professor Jesse Uneke, emphasized the importance of legislation, budgetary allocation and Inter-sectoral collaboration among key ministries.

Uneke spoke on the topic titled, “Fostering Inter-sectoral Collaboration in the Implementation of Evidence-based One-Health Approaches, Perspectives from the Nigeria Context”

He proffered that addressing the challenges of One Health policy entails that ministries such as health, environment, agriculture and other critical sectors must imbibe evidence approaches that will bring policy reforms in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized the need for sub-national governments to step it down to the States, in order to create awareness and a viable approach and strategies to actualize the One-Health policy.

According to him,” One-health inter-sectoral collaboration, legislation, budgetary allocation will empower key ministries to address challenges”

He said, “Evidence-informed approaches would bring policy reforms in all sectors necessary for actualizing One-Health”

The academic don highlighted the importance of consolidating what had been done in the past two years (2023 & 2024), with respect to the One-Health strategic plan, stating that it was very critical for the implementation of One-Health in Nigeria.

“I urge the participants to look into the challenges of stepping down One-Health to sub-national level in Nigeria, identify the strategies for addressing them”

Addressing the participants, the WHO Afro-Region Representative, Dr Tieble Traore, harped on how inter-sectoral collaboration will foster operation of the One-Health approach in Nigeria.

He reiterated the need for harmonized commitment of the various key sectors in addressing the multiple challenges facing humans, animals, and the ecosystem.

Earlier while delivering a lecture titled, “Communication, Stakeholders Mapping and Power Analysis”, the Director of the Knowledge to Policy (K2P) Center, American University of Beirut, Lebanon Professor Fadi El-Jardali, unveiled the importance of engaging the public in addressing challenges of One-Health.

“According to him, “there is a need to ascertain whether the policy dialogue would address a priority issue, provide ample opportunities to discuss the problem, options to address the problem, and a key consideration for implementation, amongst others”

Highlights of the event featured group works/ discussions, pre- and post-workshop evaluation and feedback and presentation of the award to the Vice Chancellor in addition to goodwill messages from participating Ministries.

The workshop had in attendance selected stakeholders and policymakers from within and outside the country, officials from the Federal Ministries of health, environment, and agriculture, Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Nigeria National Assembly, the World Health Organization and SOLINA Health.

Share

Please follow and like us: