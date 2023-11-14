Policy, mgt constraints bane of Nigeria’s $100bn losses to climate change –Report

A former President of the Nigerian Meteorological Society (NMetS), Prof. Clement Akoshile, has attributed Nigeria’s $100 billion loss to climate change to policy and management constraints.

A report by Agora Policy had disclosed that Nigeria has been losing at least $100 billion due to the effects of climate change, since 2020.

Agora Policy is an Abuja-based think tank dedicated to finding practical solutions to macroeconomic problems affecting Nigeria.

The think tank warned that Nigeria, aside from the monetary losses valued at more than $100 billion, may even lose trillions of dollars in much-needed investment in manufacturing, construction, and oil and gas, especially as the world “gravitates to a green economy.”

The report was titled “Climate Change and Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria.”

It described climate change as one of the biggest threats in this millennium.

It said: “Nigeria risks becoming a stranded country. Climate change has the potential to further jeopardise Nigeria’s economic development and alter its geographical, social and political trajectory for decades.

“It is evident that climate change is not a marginal or peripheral issue that the government and the people of Nigeria can take lightly.”

Agora said: “Nigeria, despite her relatively low emission profile, is already bearing the brunt of the effects of changes in climatic conditions and of adverse weather events but the tolls could be significantly higher.

“Unless urgent and bold actions are taken, the report adds, Nigeria risks becoming one of the worst-affected countries by climate change, with grave implications for the country’s currently fragile economic, social and human development indicators.”

“Climate change is already increasing hunger, poverty, disease burden, migration, conflict and insecurity in Nigeria. It is damaging infrastructure, changing Nigeria’s coastlines, fuelling desertification, producing water scarcity, facilitating erosion and resulting in the loss of revenue for states and the national government.”

It added: “Climate change offers opportunities for economic competitiveness, energy security, and sustainable development,” states the report.

“There are many climate-led opportunities that Nigeria can explore to enable rapid economic growth, create jobs for a rapidly growing youthful and urbanising population, and address high levels of abject poverty and inequality through a just transition.

“The global transition from a high-carbon economy to a low-carbon economy is already well underway and will produce winners and losers across the world. Whether Nigeria will swim or sink in the face of the transition will depend on its willingness to take urgent action now and re-align its national development strategies towards a low-carbon economic future. To transform climate change from a significant threat into an opportunity requires deliberate planning supported by immediate, bold and courageous action,” it added.

Speaking to New Telegraph over the weekend, Akoshile, also a former Director of the Renewable Energy Centre, at the University of Ilorin, warned that government should adopt good policies and exhibit sound managerial acumen to address climate issues in the country.

He said: “ Some of the causes of the losses is policy and management.

“In the case of policy, the government sets policy. In management, the government do the management as per the vision, the vision is supposed to be the government’s vision in order to run things to succeed. We are in this thing together.

“The oil that we have has been the one carrying us from the 70s till date. Before the oil came, it was agriculture that was carrying us since we became a nation in the early 60s. It should be seen that since agriculture does not carry us all the way, oil also will not carry us all the way. And we are now at the point where oil is dangling. We are now losing billions of dollars per year despite the fact that the amount of fuel being pumped out is much more, than when we started.

“Why? Implementation of policy. We have too many people who do not know what Nigeria should be like and who just see Nigeria as a place to milk for themselves. Consequently, when they put down beautiful policies, the management is poor.”

He added: “Saudi Arabia, like Nigeria, has a lot of oil. But Saudi Arabia, despite being a desert area, was managing the fund to make sure that it brings in water so that they can survive. Saudi Arabia was ready to carry ice bags from cold areas of the world to Saudi Arabia to provide them with water.

“In our case, we totally neglected agriculture. Saudi Arabia started building places where the economy can be transformed from oil to solar energy despite the fact that it has more oil than Nigeria. Nigeria jas sat on its own soil as if they were there, they were kings and Lord and this thing does not lose power.

“So consequently we are bound to lose when the situation changes. Agriculture was our major thing, it changed. Oil has become our major source of earning and it is going to change. Why, because of the consequence on climate.

“The climate was bound to be tampered with by what goes up from the earth into the air, into the atmosphere and dropping or not dropping back into the earth.

Some gases go up and some of them are not friendly to the atmosphere. The one that is good for us as human beings is oxygen. There are other gases in the air.

“When a place that was initially a desert becomes a forest or a forest becomes a desert, it is a function of how the water, and how the gases manipulate themselves in the atmosphere.

““When we think we are very rich sitting on oil, what we do not know is that not only does income manage the economy, but expenditure also does. You buy machinery, refined oil, food and other things, now you will buy electrical appliances that are not fuel-powered. Those are expensive. So we must balance expenditure and income. If your expenditure exceeds your income, you are losing and if your income exceeds expenditure, you are gaining.”

The ex- NmetS President urged the government to ensure prudent management of resources.

He also said that Nigeria should adapt to the trend in energy dynamics.

He also urged President Bola Tinubu and governors to invest more in research and implement good research findings to advance the country.

Akoshile said: “What is happening to Nigeria is that we are losing because expenditure is exceeding income.

“For electrical supplies, people are no longer interested in coal or fuel-powered generators. Certainly many do not have a choice but people are already choosing. People are choosing wind, hydro, and solar and now there is in addition, hydrogen is coming in. Hydrogen is being generated from methane so you now have a hydrogen-powered system and many more are coming.

“Once you show human beings that there is a loophole, everybody will be looking at it to see what they can gain from it. So there are now new sources of generating electricity outside fossil fuel. Therefore the losses will increase unless we go into doing something about energy. To say that we are comfortable is self-folly. The economic component of it is not balanced.

“Nigerians have imported machinery from abroad, and everybody now wants air-conditioners in their homes, cars, and offices and all of those and others require electricity. Nobody now wants coal, gas or petroleum-based ones again. So there is an appetite for the things that we can not afford.”

He added: “President Bola Ahmed said he would change things. First of all, he must change the way we see research in Nigeria. In the situation where you cut funds from research, you are cutting funds from the source of your thinking to improve yourself. You must fund science-based research and technology-based research and you must get it on the ground to get up.

“Our young people have tasted these things, and the government must find a way to make them and not use them. We should think of how to engage young people to think out of the box to come up with solutions not just for themselves but for the general public because thinkers are fewer than users. Identify thinkers among the youth who can give us bright ideas for everybody.

“In fact, if we can get who can think for politicians to change their attitude from amassing wealth for themselves, Nigeria will be better.”