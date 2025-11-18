‘Policy Makers Must Drive Transformation To End Poverty In Africa’

The Global Board Chairman, Africa International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AICCI), Brig. Gen. Wallace W. Williams, has advised that to break the cycle of poverty in the continent, policy makers must drive transformation in Africa’s through structural and policy reforms that are consistent, predictable, and create investment-friendly environments.

He also declared that they must ensure regional integration, innovation and industrialization, governance and leadership, and providing a platform for inflow sustainable development finance. “Mobilize domestic resources, deepen capital markets, and reduce excessive reliance on foreign aid,” he said.

The AICCI global board chairman spoke in Abuja at the second edition of the Paul Alaje Colloquium (TPA) themed: “Breaking the cycle: How Nigeria can lead Africa from poverty to prosperity”, He insisted that rather than being seen as a demographic advantage, the continent’s youthful population should be seen as a development engine.

“Our diaspora contributes over $50 billion annually and offers global networks, capital, and expertise. The private sector must drive industrialization, productivity, and innovation, supported by enabling policies. “I stand here today confident that Africa is ready to rise. We have the people. We have the resources. We have the vision.

What we now require is coordinated leadership and sustained commitment to push forward regional integration and economic transformation. Africa will not rise through isolated national strategies. Africa will rise through unified regional action,” Wallace further said.

Convener of the Colloquium, Dr. Paul Alaje, observed that high rate of poverty in Nigeria and indeed Africa is due to under-utilisation of natural resources. He, therefore, urged the continent to confront its systemic challenges that prevent potential from translating into prosperity and harness its vast potential, stressing that poverty was not just a lack of income but a breakdown in capacity, opportunity, and agency.

According to him, “Africa is rich in natural resources, vast in land, brimming with youth — yet the reality remains stark. Our poverty is not simply a failure of resources. It is a failure of systems. “It is a failure of conversion — converting potential into productivity, converting ambition into action.

Our greatest enemy is not lack; It is under-utilization . Potential is not prosperity. Resources are not results. Dreams are not development unless anchored in disciplined institutions and bold action.” Highlighting the stark realities confronting the continent, he noted that nearly 429 million Africans live in extreme poverty, with over 50 per cent of sub-Saharan Africa’s population facing multidimensional poverty—lacking not only income but also access to health, education, and basic living standards.

With intra-African trade at just 14–16 per cent of total trade, Alaje noted that restrictive visa policies further exacerbate the continent’s disconnectedness, stifling economic integration and mobility.

“Despite being a continent of 1.4 billion people, we trade too little with each other. Intra-African trade accounts for only about 14–16 percent of total African trade. That number is rising, yes — but it remains far too low given our shared resources and markets.

“In 2024, intra-African trade reached $220.3 billion, growing strongly, but not yet matching our potential. “lAnd trade is not our only barrier. Travel — the very movement of people — remains difficult for far too many of us. “Visa restrictions, high costs, and poor transport infrastructure make crossborder travel a daily struggle.

Many flights between African capitals remain expensive, long, and inefficient. The dream of seamless intra-African mobility is hampered by bureaucracy and underinvestment. “The African Union’s free movement protocol is a vision — but in practice, many countries have slow, partial, or inconsistent implementation,” he said.

Citing examples of nations like South Korea, Singapore, Rwanda, and Botswana, which escaped poverty through disciplined governance, strategic investments, and strong institutions, he asserted that poverty is not destiny as nations have broken this cycle before, insisting Nigeria can learn, adapt, and leap forward.