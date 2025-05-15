‘Policy Gaps Threaten Nigeria’s Emerging Tech Ambition

Share

As global economies race to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT), Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria, risks being left behind due to a glaring lack of coherent policies to govern these technologies.

Despite a booming tech ecosystem and a youthful, digitally savvy population, the absence of regulatory frameworks is stifling innovation, deterring investors, and exposing the nation to security threats, industry leaders and analysts said.

Nigeria’s tech scene has earned international acclaim, particularly in fintech, where startups like Flutterwave and Interswitch have driven financial inclusion and attracted billions in investment. In 2022 alone, Nigerian startups secured over $1 billion in funding, according to Africa: The Big Deal.

Yet, beyond fintech, emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and IoT operate in a regulatory gray area. Entrepreneurs reported facing hurdles ranging from unclear data governance rules to a lack of support for R&D.

“We’re building AI solutions for healthcare diagnostics, but there’s no guidance on ethical standards or data sharing protocols,” said Adaora Nwodo, a Lagos-based software engineer and cloud advocate.

“This uncertainty slows down innovation and makes investors hesitant,” she added. While Nigeria has made piecemeal efforts to address digital growth such as the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020–2030) and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), these frameworks lack specificity on AI, blockchain, and IoT.

The NDPR, modeled after the EU’s GDPR, focuses on data privacy but does not account for complexities like AI-driven data analytics or blockchain’s decentralized systems. The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has drafted initiatives, including the National Blockchain Policy approved in May 2023 and a National Artificial Intelligence Policy still in development.

However, implementation remains sluggish, and critics argue that these documents are high-level aspirations without actionable roadmaps or funding.

“Policymakers are reactive, not proactive,” said Dr. Olumide Balogun, a tech policy researcher at the University of Ibadan. He said: “We’re seeing repeat scenarios like the cryptocurrency ban in 2021, which was rushed and poorly communicated, causing panic.

Without clear rules, Nigeria is missing opportunities to lead in these fields.” The policy vacuum also exposes Nigeria to cybersecurity threats and unethical tech practices.

A 2023 report by Serianu noted that cybercrime cost Nigeria $500 million in 2022, with AI-generated deepfakes and misinformation compounding risks.

“Unregulated AI tools can be weaponised for fraud or political manipulation,” warned cybersecurity analyst, Tope Oladosu, saying, “other countries are enacting guardrails; Nigeria isn’t even at the discussion stage.”

Comparatively, Kenya and South Africa have surged ahead. Kenya established an AI and blockchain task force in 2018, while South Africa’s AI plan includes ethical guidelines and public-private partnerships.

Rwanda, meanwhile, has become a drone technology hub through clear regulations. “Nigeria’s delay could see talent and startups relocate to nations with better support,” said Ijeoma Akwiwu, CEO of a Lagos IoT startup.

The Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy acknowledges the gaps as the Minister, Dr. Bosun Tijani, recently announced plans to train 1 million Nigerian developers in AI and blockchain skills by 2027.

While applauded, experts said training alone is not enough. “Skills without infrastructure and laws are like a car without fuel,” argued NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa, during a tech summit in Abuja. Stakeholders, therefore, urged the government to fasttrack legislation and consult tech leaders.

“Policies must be inclusive, flexible, and incentive-driven. Tax breaks for R&D, sandboxes for testing innovations, these can ignite growth,” said Abubakar Sulaiman, CEO of a Kaduna-based AI firm.

Share