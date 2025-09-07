Policy Gaps And Economic Imperatives: Case For Integrated Elder Care Systems In National Development (II)

The empirical figure from the world bank is a startling revelation, especially as it concerns Africa. Many African senior citizens are grappling with the negative effect of the fusion of economic instability and the individualism nature of today’s generation which have been precipitating factors responsible for their seemingly neglect in old age. The demographic tide turning across Africa is not merely a social shift but a structural economic emergency, underscored by World Bank data revealing a profound policy inertia in the face of a rapidly aging population.

While the Africa Human Capital Plan ambitiously targeted extending social protection to 13 million more people by 2023, the stark reality is that three out of four people in low-income countries remain entirely uncovered by any form of basic social safety net. This failure is particularly catastrophic for the elderly, as Sub-Saharan Africa’s population over 65 is projected to explode from 70 million in 2020 to 235 million by 2050, a rate of growth five times faster than that experienced by Western nations like France.

This vacuum of quality nation’s leadership forfeits a monumental economic opportunity, as robust elder care systems are not a fiscal drain but a critical investment in national stability and productivity. The World Bank categorically states that for every dollar transferred to poor and vulnerable families through social protection programs, there is an estimated multiplier effect of $2.50 (N3,875) in the local economy. Conversely, the cost of inaction is a downward spiral: without formal care infrastructure, the working-age population, especially women—is forced to exit the workforce to provide care, crippling productivity and tax revenues.

The imperative, therefore, is to adopt the World Bank’s comprehensive three-pillar framework—Healthy, Prosperous, and Dignified Aging, which moves beyond mere pensions to integrate preventative health measures throughout the life course, create flexible employment opportunities for older adults, and establish dignified, community-based long-term care support. Based on the comprehensive context of this article, here are three refined, professional, and insightful interventions for parent coaches and family life practitioners to advocate for.

Advocate for the expansion and digital integration of social pension scheme systems. The current state of social protection for the elderly in many African nations is characterized by a critical coverage gap, leaving a significant portion of the aging population in precarious financial situations. The World Bank’s State of Social Protection Report 2025 underscores the severity of this issue, revealing that three out of four people in low-income countries receive no form of social protection, with benefits for those who are covered often being so meager that they represent just 11% of the income of poor households. This is exacerbated in Nigeria, where pension schemes are frequently inaccessible to the vast majority in the informal economy, and even those who are covered face bureaucratic hurdles and inefficient disbursement processes. The reliance on these inadequate systems forces elderly individuals into absolute dependence on family, a model that is increasingly unsustainable due to the economic pressures and shifting values of the younger generation. Parent coaches and family life practitioners must therefore champion this course.

Catalyze the development of a mixed-economy ecosystem for quality long-term care infrastructure. The profound lack of formal, affordable care facilities constitutes a severe infrastructure deficit, forcing families into impossible choices and leaving the elderly with dementia and other age-related illnesses without professional support. I have an experience of this from a family friend who has to spend quite a fortune to take care of their dementia father. As noted in research on Africa, organized long-term care services exist only in a few middle-income nations like Mauritius, Seychelles, and South Africa, while in others, care remains a fragmented, family-borne burden. This reliance on family caregivers, who are often untrained and overwhelmed, results in unreliable care quality and places immense economic, psychological, and physical strains on them, increasing the risk of elder abuse and neglect.

Lead a proactive “Re-imagined Family” orientation campaign for the youth

The current discourse surrounding family duty is often reactive and accusatory, framing Gen Z’s values as a simple betrayal of tradition, which only nurtures resentment and resistance. A study on family caregivers in Africa highlights that the traditional model of care is not just straining from external pressures but also from within, as caregivers report significant physical strain, social isolation, and financial hardship, leading to negative health outcomes. This indicates that the old model is failing both the young and the old. A new, positive narrative is needed, one that moves away from a language of burdensome “obligation” and toward a collaborative concept of “modern family responsibility,” rooted in mutual respect, love, and shared identity rather than guilt. If this campaign is designed and implemented by family life practitioners, it would teach youth that supporting parents can be strategic and does not necessarily mean co-residency or shouldering the entire financial burden.

The time for passive observation has ended; the looming elder care crisis demands deliberate, immediate, and collective action from families, communities, and the state.