‘Policy Easing, Recapitalisation’ll Boost Lending To Private Sector This Year’

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that they expect a likely drop in interest rates, occasioned by a softer inflation outlook, coupled with improved business conditions and recapitalisation-induced stronger capital base of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), to result in increased lending activity to the private sector this year.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the latest data on Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently.

According to the analysts, while the apex bank’s data shows that PSCE increased marginally by 0.3% Month-onMonth (MoM) to N74.6 trillion in November 2025, on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, PSCE declined by 2% YoY.

The analysts, who attributed the moderation in PSCE growth to the CBN’s tight monetary policy stance, noted that the data reflects lending across the entire banking system, including state-owned development institutions such as the Bank of Industry, as well as smaller credit providers like microfinance banks and noninterest banks.

They said that while lending by DMBs accounted for about 69 percent of the total PSCE of N74.6 trillion recorded for November 2025, they expect this figure to increase due to, “a less restrictive domestic policy environment in 2026, driven by a softer inflation outlook.”

The analysts also said that they expect an improvement in business conditions, “to result in increased lending activity to the private sector, particularly from Deposit Money Banks, supported by their stronger capital base following the recapitalisation exercise.”

New Telegraph reports that speaking at the National Retreat organised by the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) in November last year, CBN Deputy Governor for Financial System Stability, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, stated that the recapitalisation exercise was a deliberate strategy aimed at enabling banks to significantly boost economic growth and accelerate the country’s target of reaching a $1 trillion economy by 2030.