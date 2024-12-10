Policeman Who Killed Teenage Boy Over Fireworks Arrested, Detained In Delta

Share

A trigger-happy policeman in Delta State has been identified, arrested and detained for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy, Emeka Odogwu, in Ozoro Community, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The incident was said to have occurred on Saturday night when policemen stormed the area after having found fireworks, otherwise known as knockout, in the victim’s possession.

It was learnt that efforts by the security operatives to arrest the teenager were resisted and when he attempted to escape, one of the policemen reportedly opened fire and killed him.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident noted that, “The policeman has been identified and detained.”

Edafe also said that the state Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, has waded into the matter. “The CP has assured the family of justice,” Edafe affirmed. In a swift reaction, a human rights group, Initiative For Social Rights Concerns And Advancement a.k.a.

“No Justice, No Peace”, has strongly condemned the alleged killing of the boy by the policeman. The group’s National Coordinator, Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen, in a statement, urged the Delta State Police Command, to “carry out a thorough investigation on the matter and bring the erring officer to justice.

