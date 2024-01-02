Policeman Shot Dead While Separating Fight In Adamawa

Inspector Richard Felix, a mobile police officer serving in Lagos State, was on Monday shot dead by an unidentified hoodlum shortly after 12:00 a.m. near his home in Jambutu, Yola North LGA of Adamawa State trying to separate a fight.

Confirming the development, the Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who stated, “It’s real. We received the report and transported him to the hospital.

“He was assassinated. Even one suspect was apprehended.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the investigation be handed to the State CID so that we can determine who the attackers were, who was behind it, and what caused it.

“We learnt that some thugs attacked the policeman who was not in uniform. We did not know why he was attacked. When police officers in Jambutu got to the scene, they rushed him to the Specialist Hospital in Yola, but the doctor said he was brought in dead.”

According to additional information gathered by the New Telegraph on Tuesday, Inspector Richard Felix was shot outside a joint near his home while attempting to break up a quarrel. But was he shot by one of the youths involved in the fight?

Felix had gone to the relaxation place when he noticed adolescents engaged in a heated disagreement that was ready to devolve into fisticuffs, a family friend of the deceased told New Telegraph in a private conversation.

He approached them and intervened, but as he moved away, one of the kids stole the gun of a vigilante in the crowd and shot him (Felix) in the back.

“The crowd scampered out of the place when the man got shot, leaving the man to bleed to death,” a source explained.

However, Felix had already died by the time he was transferred to the Specialist Hospital in Yola, according to the police.

Felix, who was in Yola to spend the New Year with his family, was expected to attend a cross-over ceremony that fateful Sunday night. He was alleged to have told his wife that he would accompany her to church. Instead, the wife was informed a few minutes into the new year that her husband had been shot and killed.