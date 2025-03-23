Policeman Shoots Three Persons In Calabar

Share

A Police Inspector, identified as Effiong Bassey, has shot three persons at a popular market in Calabar, Cross River State in what the state Police Command described as “Madness.”

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, Bassey refused repeated pleas to return his rifle after night duty.

Although the Police PPRO said that “three individuals were struck by the officer’s stray bullets, including Ijeoma Wilson Obot, a 41-year-old female, who later succumbed to her injuries,” Sunday Telegraph gathered that all three victims have died.

In an official statement titled “Shooting Incident/Murder at Divisional Police Headquarters, Atakpa, Calabar,” the police provided further details: “The Cross River State Police Command regrets to inform the public of a tragic incident that occurred today, 23rd March 2025, at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Atakpa, Calabar, at approximately 05:55 hrs.

“An officer, Inspector Effiong Bassey, serving at the mentioned division, returned from his night duty at Ekondo Microfinance Bank and began to exhibit abnormal behaviour.

“Inspector Bassey refused to hand over the AK-47 rifle assigned to him and instead proceeded to block the station’s gate, preventing anyone from entering or leaving the premises. Despite attempts at peaceful dialogue, the situation escalated.

“Subsequently, Tactical Units and Patrol Teams were deployed to the scene, but Inspector Bassey, suspected to be mentally deranged, opened fire on bystanders who had been instructed to leave the area.

“Tragically, three individuals were struck by his bullets, including Ijeoma Wilson Obot, a 41-year-old female, who later succumbed to her injuries.

“The other two victims, Charles Mkpang and another individual were critically injured and rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away.

“The officer was eventually subdued, disarmed, and taken into police custody. He is undergoing further investigation into the incident.

“The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, alongside the Cross River State Command Management Team, visited the hospital where the victims were receiving care.

“The AIG also made a donation to support the immediate treatment of the injured before their unfortunate demise. Efforts are ongoing to engage with key stakeholders and ensure that tensions in the community are de-escalated.

“The Police Command urges the families of the victims and the public to remain calm as investigations continue.

“The Cross River State Police Command remains committed to justice, fairness, and transparency, and the outcome of the investigation will be made public in due course.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and regret this unfortunate event.”

