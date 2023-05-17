Policeman Killed, Five Injured In Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Accident

A police officer on duty has died in a road accident along the Abeokuta-Lagos expressway.

The accident occurred around Saiten Petrol Station, along the highway on Tuesday night.

New Telegraph gathered that the accident was caused by a speeding truck and five other persons were also injured in the crash.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) of the Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Okpe disclosed that nine vehicles, including a truck, a tipper, a yellow bus, an armoured tank, a Toyota Rav4, and three motorcycles were involved in the crash.

She explained that eight persons, seven male adults, and one female adult were involved in the crash.

Okpe said four male adults and one female adult were injured, adding that “one person was killed, while two were unhurt.”

Okpe blamed the crash on speeding and wrongful overtaking on the part of the Dangote truck driver, who she said lost control and crashed into other vehicles from the rear.

Okpe explained that the Dangote truck later plunged into the river.

According to her, the Toyota Rav4 car went up in flames due to the impact of the collision, stating that the fire was extinguished with the help of the filling station’s fire extinguisher, but some motorcycles were burnt.

“The injured victims were taken to the General Hospital in Ota for medical attention.

“One person identified as the police officer, who was on duty, got injured and was also taken to the hospital by the FRSC rescue team, but he later died,” Okpe stated.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, sympathized with the families of the victims, advising motorists to always obey traffic rules.