Policeman Killed, 5 Injured In Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway Crash

A police officer on duty has died in a road accident on the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway. The accident occurred around Saiten Petrol Station, on the highway on Tuesday night. Our correspondent gathered that the accident was caused by a speeding articulated truck. Five other persons were also injured in the crash.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) of Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe who confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, disclosed that, nine vehicles, including the truck, a tipper, a yellow bus, an armoured tank, a Toyota Rav4 and three motorcycles were involved in the crash.

She explained that eight persons – seven male adult and one female adult – were involved in the crash. Okpe said four male adults and one female adult were injured, add- ing that “one person was killed, while two were unhurt.” She blamed the crash on speeding and wrongful overtaking on the part of the articulated truck driver, who she said lost control and crashed into other vehicles from the rear.

Okpe explained that the truck later plunged into the river. According to her, the Toyota Rav4 car went up in flames due to the impact of the collision, stating that the fire was extinguished with the help of the filling station’s fire extinguisher, but some motorcycles were burnt. “The injured victims were taken to the General Hospital in Ota for medical attention.

“One person identified as the police officer, who was on duty, got injured and was also taken to the hospital by the FRSC rescue team, but he later died,” Okpe stated. Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, sympathised with the families of the victims, advising motorists to always obey traffic rules.