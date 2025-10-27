Policeman Injured As Armed Robbers Attack Bank Customer

An officer attached to the Oyo State Police Command was on Monday injured following a robbery incident in Ibadan, the State capital.

The incident occurred around 8 am along Secretariat Road, Agodi, when the robbers reportedly tailed a bank customer, who was travelling in a metallic grey Nissan Primera with registration number EPE 901 PS, to the scene. The victim was forcibly robbed of a substantial yet-to-be-ascertained amount of cash.

The Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, (SP), confirmed the incident in a statement where he said, “Initial investigations indicate that an officer associated with the Oyo State Police Command sustained severe injuries during a confrontation that arose when his team on patrol engaged the suspects in a bid to thwart their further plans of causing chaos following the attack on the unsuspecting individual.

“Fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities, and the injured officer is currently receiving immediate medical attention at a secure healthcare facility”, he said.