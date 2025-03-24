Policeman Holds Station Hostage, Shoots 3 Civilians Dead In Calabar

Share

A Police Inspector, identified as Effiong Bassey, has shot three persons dead at a popular market in Calabar, after holding a police station hostage for some time, in a situation that the state Police command described as madness.

Inspector Bassey, according to the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, had shunned pleas for him to return his rifle after night duty.

Although the Police PPRO said: “Three individuals were struck by the officer’s stray bullets, including Ijeoma Wilson Obot, a 41-year-old female, who later succumbed to her injuries,” our Correspondent learnt that the three persons are dead.

The release said: “The Cross River State Police Command regrets to inform the public of a tragic incident that occurred today, 23rd March, 2025, at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Atakpa, Calabar, at approximately 0555hrs.

“An officer, Inspector Effiong Bassey, serving at the mentioned division, returned from his night duty at Ekondo Microfinance Bank and began to exhibit abnormal behavior.

Inspector Bassey refused to hand over the AK-47 rifle he was assigned and instead proceeded to block the station’s gate, preventing anyone from entering or leaving the premises.

Despite attempts at peaceful dialogue to resolve the situation, the officer’s actions es – calated. “Subsequently, Tactical Units/ Patrol teams were deployed to the scene, where Inspector Bassey, suspected to be mentally deranged, opened fire on bystanders who had been instructed to leave the area.

Tragically, three individuals were struck by the officer’s stray bullets, including Ijeoma Wilson Obot, a 41-year-old female, who later succumbed to her injuries.

The other two victims, Charles Mkpang and another individual, are currently receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition. “The officer was eventually subdued, disarmed, and is now in police custody.

He is undergoing further investigation into the incident. “The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, and the Cross River State Command Management Team visited the hospital where the victims were receiving care.

The AIG also made a donation to support the immediate treatment of the injured. Efforts to engage with key stakeholders are ongoing to ensure that the tension in the community is de-escalated.

“The Police Command urges the families of the victims and the public to remain calm as the investigation into this unfortunate incident continues.

The Cross River State Police Command is committed to ensuring that justice, fairness, and equity prevail, and the outcome of the investigation will be made public in due course.”

