Policeman Dies In Multiple Auto Crashes In Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified police officer attached to Mopol 20 Division has died after being involved in multiple auto crashes around the Kara bridge end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Lagos State.

It was learnt that the deceased officer was returning to office on his motorcycle when he got trapped under one of the trucks involved in the crashes and died before rescue came his way.

At the accident scene yesterday, it was learnt that a Volvo truck, with number plate FKJ 484 YA, conveying goods heading inward Arepo, Ogun State, a Toyota Hiace bus with number plate BWR 371 XC, and a Mercedes bus, registration number unknown, were involved in the road accident.

Confirming the causality, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, narrated that the truck crashed into a Mercedes Benz bus while on motion, swerved off the road, and fell uncontrollably on a Toyota Hiace bus parked by the roadside.

“During this time, a Police officer attached to Mopol 20 Division maneuvering his way back to the office on his motorcycle, got trapped by the incident and died instantly,” he added.

He noted that the body of the policeman was recovered under the ill-fated truck and has been handed over to the Ojodu Police Station personnel for identification and further processing.

“The commodity was extricated with the use of the Agency’s heavyduty equipment, the Super Metro. The commodity was bagged and taken to Ojodu Police Station for further processing.

