Policeman Dedicates PhD Certificate To PSC Chairman

…vows to remain with the force.

An elated Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Peter Barwa, who was among the 650 students who bagged a PhD at the 19th convocation of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, (ESUT) has dedicated his academic attainment to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu Rtd.

ASP Barwa said the Nigeria Police Force has helped him actualise his ambition of studying to PhD level.

According to him, “My lifetime ambition has been to contribute to scholarship and lecture in a higher institution, but my parents couldn’t afford higher education for me, so I joined the Nigeria Police Force in the year 2000 as a Constable.”

He further averred “Within the Force, I was given opportunity to train myself to PhD level. I am very grateful to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and I dedicate this degree to the Chairman of the PSC, DIG Hashimu Argungu Rtd.”

“I prefer to remain in the Police Force”, he added.

ASP Barwa who works in administration unit, Operations Department of the Nigeria Police Force, Rivers State Command hails from Ishau town, Paikoro local government area, Niger State.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Tansian University Umunya Anambra State, Master’s Degree in Criminology from Atlantic International University, United State, Master’s and PhD in Peace, Conflict and Development Studies from ESUT.

Barwa is a member, Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration ICJC, Associate member, Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators ICMC, and a United Nation Peace Ambassador.

