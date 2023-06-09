New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
Police Work Most Dangerous, Says Retiring Bauchi CP

Retiring Bauchi State Commissioner of Police Al- hassan Aminu has said police work is the most dangerous of all security work in the country. Alhassan said this at an event organised for him by the force at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi yesterday.

According to him, police officers are the most targeted security personnel because they deal with all kinds of human beings. Alhassan said: “Today, I’m very happy because today is my retirement day, I’m also happy to witness this great day which I anxiously waited to come because whatever has a beginning most surely has an end.

“I salute all you I work with throughout my years of service in the force and wish you a successful retirement in their services.” The CP advised officers to always do the right thing and be good ambassadors for their families.

