Police Welfare: Group Commends Retired Police Officers For Backing IGP’s Efforts

The Centre for Human Rights and Justice (CHRJ) has commended the National Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (NARPON) for their display of patriotism and leadership, following their recent visit to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The group in a statement by its Senior Program Officer, Jude Ochiagha, hailed the association’s expression of confidence in the leadership of the Inspector-General, particularly in his ongoing efforts to address lingering concerns related to salaries, pensions, and the overall welfare of both serving and retired officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Centre noted that the approach adopted by NARPON, centered on dialogue and strategic engagement, is not only commendable but reflective of mature and responsible leadership, especially at a time when certain politically exposed individuals are desperately attempting to hijack the genuine concerns of security personnel for selfish political gains.

“The leadership of the National Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria has once again demonstrated that meaningful change can only be achieved through dialogue and constructive engagement. Their visit to the IGP and their words of encouragement underscore the growing trust in the current police leadership under IGP Egbetokun,” the CHRJ said.

According to the Centre, the visit and position of the Association have further exposed the futility of efforts by Mr. Omoyele Sowore and his associates, who have been making frantic attempts to mobilize men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force for a politically motivated protest.

The CHRJ described such efforts as “a theatrical engagement with ghost policemen,” noting that it is now evident that no genuine serving or retired officer is willing to be associated with the disruptive campaign.

“It is now clear that Mr. Sowore and his group are speaking only to imaginary audiences. The real custodians of police experience, retired officers, have chosen the path of dialogue and institutional collaboration, rather than aligning with desperate elements trying to incite civil unrest,” the statement added.

The CHRJ urged all serving officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to remain focused and committed to their duties, and to place their trust in the ongoing reforms being spearheaded by the Egbetokun-led leadership.

The Centre emphasized that with the renewed synergy between the Force leadership and the Association of Retired Police Officers, there is a clearer path to achieving long-standing demands for improved service and welfare conditions.

“We encourage all police personnel, whether serving or retired, to shun distractions and remain supportive of the current leadership. The progress being made is real, and the partnership with retired officers is a strong confirmation, that sustainable change is underway,” the statement concluded.