Police Warn PCRC Members Against Misuse Of ID Cards

The police command in Adamawa has cautioned Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) members against misuse of their ID cards.

The Commissioner of police in the state, CP Morris Dankombo, gave the warning at the 2025 dinner and awards presentation, organised by PCRC Zone 3, in Yola on Saturday.

Represented by DCP Administration, Modi Filiya, he said the ID card should no longer be displayed, whenever patrol team on duty stopped them.

The CP said: “In most cases when policemen are on check point, and a member of PCRC is being stopped, the first thing he will do is to flash you with the PCRC ID card, that should not be the case please.”

He said PCRC was an integral part of Police when it comes to community policing, and urged them to keep on doing the good work of supporting the Police.

AIG Babatola Afolabi, incharge of Zone 3 Adamawa/ Taraba, appreciated the contributions of PCRC in supporting Police in fighting crimes in the zone, as well as finding them worthy for the awards.

