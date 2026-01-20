Police Warn Against Nude, Lawless Protests Over Pending Court Case

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has taken serious note of reports and public statements attributed to certain individuals and groups threatening actions capable of undermining public peace and order in the state over the arrest and prosecution of one Princess God’sown Udoito.

The Command stated that the matter in question is already before a court of competent jurisdiction, and any attempt to influence, intimidate, or disrupt the judicial process through threats, protests, or unlawful conduct is unacceptable and contrary to law.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare in a press statement in Uyo yesterday reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force operates strictly within the confines of the law, and that arrests and prosecutions are carried out following due investigation and in accordance with extant legal provisions.

According to him while the Police recognise the constitutional rights of citizens to lawful expression and peaceful assembly, the Command warns sternly that it will not tolerate the following acts: Threats or acts of nude protests; Unlawful occupation of public or private facilities; Disruption of government, economic, or social activities; Any conduct capable of breaching public peace, safety, or morality. “Any individual or group that engages in or attempts such acts will be promptly arrested and prosecuted in line with the law.”