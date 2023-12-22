Police Warn Abia Residents To Adhere To Fireworks Ban For Public Safety

As the festivities attached to Christmas celebrations get serious, Abia State Police Command has warned residents against the sale and use of fireworks.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie restated the ban on the sale or use of fireworks (knockouts) in the State, citing potential threats to public peace and security.

He emphasized the capacity of fireworks to cause distractions and create opportunities for criminal activities, including fire incidents, particularly during the harmattan season.

Hence, the police advised parents and guardians to counsel their children/wards against the sale or use of firecrackers (knockouts) for the overall safety of the community.

The Abia State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka added that it has strategically deployed personnel throughout the state to safeguard the safety and well-being of its residents as the Christmas celebration approaches and assured all residents that Abia is safe.

“The operational strategy encompasses a visible police presence at various places of worship and event centres.

“Additionally, there will be raids on recognized high-risk areas, unfinished structures, stop-and-search operations, vehicular/foot patrols, and collaborative efforts among sister security agencies in the state.

“This concerted effort aims at ensuring a smooth and secure festive period for the inhabitants of Abia State before, during, and after the Christmas celebration,” says Chinaka.

She added that in anticipation of the upcoming festivities, the Abia State Police Command extends warm wishes to the Christian faithful in Abia State and reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents.

Chinaka encouraged Abia people to remain vigilant and utilize the police emergency lines: 08035415406; 08079210004; 08079210005 and 08079210006 for distress calls and complaints.

Explaining their achievement from October to December, Chinaka said that the Command devised and implemented effective administrative and operational initiatives that have yielded remarkable results, thus contributing to the creation of a secure environment for socio-economic growth in the state.

“From October 2023 till date, the command achieved significant milestones in curtailing incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping, and vandalism of government property.

“During the period, several suspects were arrested and various exhibits were recovered. Some of the exhibits include firearms of different specifications, vehicles, railway sleepers, and substances suspected to be illicit drugs amongst others. Also, some kidnap victims and trafficked children were safely rescued.

“A good number of cases were charged to various courts out of which, twelve were successfully prosecuted and convictions gained. Such cases include rape, defilement, stealing, malicious damage, assault, threatening violence, housebreaking and murder.”