The Edo State Police Command on Wednesday reaffirmed its resolve to work with other security agencies to bring the perpetrators of last week’s killing to justice.

A statement by the command’s PPRO, Moses Yamu, said it remains steadfast in its duty to protect lives and property and will not relent until criminal elements threatening the peace of the State are identified and made to face justice.

The statement read, “The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Monday Agbonika, today (Tuesday) paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to the scene of the unfortunate incident in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area, where eight operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps tragically lost their lives and a Chinese national was abducted.

“The Commissioner commiserated with the Edo State Command of the NSCDC over the painful loss of their gallant personnel, describing the attack as a dastardly act that will not go unpunished. He reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to work in synergy with other security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“In his remarks to the Chinese community in BUA Cement, Okpella, the Commissioner assured that the Command is intensifying operational efforts to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted expatriate, while strengthening security deployments in the area to forestall a recurrence.

“He called for calm and cooperation from residents, urging them to provide timely and credible information to aid the ongoing operations.

“The Edo State Police Command remains steadfast in its duty to protect lives and property and will not relent until criminal elements threatening the peace of the State are identified and made to face justice.”