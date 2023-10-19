Police Vow To Apprehend Murders Of Ebonyi Principal, Teacher

The Ebonyi State Police Command on Thursday said it was determined to apprehend those responsible for the murder of a school principal and a teacher.

The Principal of Nkaleke Echara Secondary School, Ojiegbe, Mr Simon Ominyi, and a teacher, Mr Moses Nwibo, were both tragically killed by unidentified assailants at the school Premises on Friday, October 13.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the command had initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Onovwakpoyeya said, “We are aware of the incident and police are in top gear to find out the root of the killing in order to bring the perpetrators to book.

Okorie described the incident as “shocking and wicked”, adding that it was an embarrassment to the society.

“It is very bad for a sane man or woman to kill a teacher, who only works with chalk and pen.

“We condemn the act. The cane we are using is just to correct the schoolchildren,” he said.

He said that the union had yet to ascertain the reason behind the killing.

Also, the state chairman of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Mr Chidi Igboji, said it was a “shameful act” to kill teachers.

“Yes, they were gruesomely murdered in the line of duty at Nkaleke. This is too bad.

“We urge the state government and security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” Igboji said.