Police, Vigilante Team Arrest Suspected Bandits At Edo Hotel

Security operatives in Edo State have apprehended several suspected bandits and kidnappers at Donchi Donchi Hotel along Odighie Road in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The arrests were reportedly made around 3 p.m. on Saturday following an intelligence alert about unfamiliar individuals who had checked into the hotel.

According to community sources, the suspects arrived in two Hilux vehicles, drawing the attention of residents and local vigilante members who immediately alerted the Agbede Police Division.

Acting on the tip-off, police officers and vigilante personnel moved in and detained a number of the men. Multiple assault weapons, including AK-47 rifles and other firearms, were allegedly recovered from them.

A resident of the community, Barr Abdul Hakeem Enatto, who is also the Chairman of the Hakeem Enatto Charity Foundation, shared details of the incident on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “A group of men suspected to be bandits and kidnappers have just been arrested at Donchi Donchi Hotel Odighie Road, Agbede, Ward 7, Etsako West LGA.

“A combined team of Local Vigilante and Agbede Police Division led by the DPO, CSP Donald surrounded the hotel where they lodged. The gunmen came with 2 Hilux trucks but at the time they got to the hotel only one was parked, so they patiently waited until the second one drove into the hotel premises and were immediately rounded up. “This success was achieved following a tip-off from some good Samaritans. I have just reached out to the DPO who confirmed the said arrest.

“A number of AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns, locally made rifles, double-barrel guns and other dangerous weapons were recovered from them.” However, the hotel manager, Alhaji Kadiri Sadiq, offered a different account when contacted. He maintained that no weapons were found on the men.

According to him, the visitors “only came there to lodge for a short rest before proceeding on their journey.” He added: “It was when we suspected something sinister that we placed a call to the DPO who came and arrested them. They have been taken to the police for further investigation.”

When reached for confirmation, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Iyamu, said the command was preparing an official statement on the incident at the time of reporting.