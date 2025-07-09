Police, Vigilance Group Rescue Kidnapped Victim In Rivers Community

The Rivers State Police command and a vigilance group have rescued a kidnapped victim in a kidnappers’ den at Agbo-Nchia Forest in Eleme Local Government of Rivers State.

During the operation, the combined team of rescuers also recovered a laptop belonging to the victim, Mathew John Zephaniah, as well as items belonging to the kidnappers, including a Redmi Phone, two Android Phones and a smart wristwatch.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, Grace Iringe-Koko (SP),”the victim was rescued unhurt and has been debriefed and reunited with his family.”

The police spokesperson said that the kidnappers had opened fire on sighting the police and vigilance group members during the operation, noting, however that the kidnappers later fled.

Iringe-Koko said:”Acting on credible intelligence, the operatives, drawn from tactical units and Divisions within the Oyigbo Area Command, in collaboration with OSPAC local vigilante groups were swiftly mobilized to the suspected kidnappers’ den at Agbo-Nchia Forest.

“The kidnappers on sighting the Police Operatives, opened fire on them and there was exchange of fire but due to superior firing power of the Police, the kidnappers abandoned the victim and fled with gunshot wounds.

“Mr. Zephaniah’s HP Laptop and Redmi Phone were recovered, along with two Android Phones and a Smart Wrist Watch suspected to belong to the kidnappers.

“The exhibits are currently in Police custody, while concerted efforts are being made to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang.”

She added: “The Commissioner of Police Rivers State CP Olugbenga A Adepoju, psc, mnips, has assured residents of the State of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property in the State.

“The Command urges residents to report any individual (s) with suspicious gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station or other Security agencies promptly.”