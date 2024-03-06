Police Veterans Must Be Supported At All Govt Levels – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasised the importance of helping and supporting police veterans, including well-meaning citizens at all governmental levels.

Tinubu made this known while speaking at the Nigeria Police Force Veterans Foundation’s debut at the Police Service Commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The President represented by the Minister of State Police Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim said that one of the roles of the state and the people in society is to assist and maintain the Police Veterans’ Foundation in order to achieve its goals.

In his words, “ As the President of our dear country, I will not only give my full support to the Veterans Foundation but will also ensure that such areas like improving the pension and severance package of retired Police Officers are immediately reviewed to reflect the enormity of their contributions and commitment to our country.

“We must reflect on the cost of peace and security in Nigeria, to enable us to fully appreciate and thank our Police veterans, for placing the nation’s security before their own lives.

“Their courage, sacrifices, and commitment to peace and security undoubtedly create a huge debt that Nigeria cannot commensurately be repaid to them.

“Perhaps, a historical background to the conceptualization of the Nigeria Police Veterans’ Foundation will help us situate where we are coming from to enable us to fully appreciate its import and timeliness to retired Police officers.

“I believe that the experience of retired Police officers which spans through different decades would be of invaluable assistance in evolving policies that will help in repositioning the Nigeria Police for optimal functionality in delivering on its mandate.”