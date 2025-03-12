Police Van Set Ablaze As Farmer/Herder Clash Claim 6 Lives, Houses In Nasarawa

Share

No fewer than six persons have been confirmed dead and scores injured in a clash between herders and farmers in Farin Dutse Community in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred when argument reportedly ensured between some youths of Farin Dutse Village and one Sani Allah Gaba, a herder and the herder reportedly killed one Friday Danladi Jike in the process.

Irked by the killing of Friday Danladi Jike, the angry youths of Farin Dutse mobilsed to avenge the killing of their own and they however ran into a team of security personnel dispatched to prevent escalation of the crisis.

It was gathered that the security personnel fled, abandoning the van which they were traveling in to the mercy of the angry youths who set it on fire.

The mob also burnt a Ruga settlement incidentally where Sani Allah Gaba resides, leading to the death of a pregnant woman.

Findings revealed that after hearing of the burning down of their ruga and the killing of a woman, the herders regrouped and attacked Farin Dutse, killing six persons and setting houses and shops including motorcycles ablaze.

Those killed during the attack identified as Simeon Madaki, Ayawu Senior, Sunday Wa’azu, Vincent Sunday, Taimako Senior, and Filibus Jatau Mai’anguwa. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State Police Command, Ramhan Nansel, a Superintendent of Police (SP), in a press statement said, six corpses have been recovered from the crisis area and houses, motorcycles and a car set were ablaze.

He explained that On March 9, 2025, at about 1430hrs, one Yakubu Kaka of Farin Dutse reported that a dispute between some youths and a herder in the bush resulted in the tragic killing of one Friday Danladi Jike by a suspect identified as Sani Allah Gaba.

According to him, upon receiving this report, the commissioner of police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, swiftly deployed mobile police operatives to the scene, where they encountered a violent mob attempting to kill one Isa Alhaji. The victim was successfully rescued and taken to General Hospital, Nasarawa.

