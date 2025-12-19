Police, US Secret Service, FBI Arrest Suspects In Nigeria Over Fraud

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, NPF–NCCC in collaboration with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the US Secret Service have arrested three high-profile internet fraud suspects in Lagos and Edo State.

The suspects were allegedly involved in targeted cyber-attacks against the email systems of major corporate organisations mostly in Nigeria.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the suspects carry out the crimes “through the deployment of phishing links and malicious software.”

The statement noted that the arrest followed credible and actionable intelligence received from Microsoft Corporation, FBI, which revealed the “use of a sophisticated phishing toolkit known as RaccoonO365”.