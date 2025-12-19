New Telegraph

December 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Police, US Secret…

Police, US Secret Service, FBI Arrest Suspects In Nigeria Over Fraud

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, NPF–NCCC in collaboration with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the US Secret Service have arrested three high-profile internet fraud suspects in Lagos and Edo State.

The suspects were allegedly involved in targeted cyber-attacks against the email systems of major corporate organisations mostly in Nigeria.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the suspects carry out the crimes “through the deployment of phishing links and malicious software.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The statement noted that the arrest followed credible and actionable intelligence received from Microsoft Corporation, FBI, which revealed the “use of a sophisticated phishing toolkit known as RaccoonO365”.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Lagos Announces Traffic Diversions On Marina, Broad Street Ahead Of Sunday Race
Read Next

Gov Yusuf Receives First Female Northwest University VC, Bayero