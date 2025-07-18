The Ondo State Police Command has said the registrar of Ondo State-owned University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED), Mr Ezekiel Imoleayo Adeniran, was forced to drink poison by unknown assailants.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO (PPRO), Mr Olusola Ayanlade, said the police have begun investigating those who forced poison down the throat of the 41-year-old registrar.

The management of UNIMED has announced the death of the Registrar of the institution. The Public Relations Officer of the school, Mr.Isaac Oluyi said the devastating news has thrown the University community into mourning, as it was shocking.

Oluyi said the late registrar was still at his duty post on Monday, 14th July, 2025. At the time of writing this statement, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. He said Mr Adeniran assumed office as the third substantive Registrar of UNIMED on the 6th January, 2025, and remained so until his sudden demise today, 17th July, 2025.

However, the PPRO confirmed that the death of Adeniran was a case of assassination.

His words: ” The man died in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday) I can confirm to you, this was reported at Fanibi Division. We are doing everything possible to unravel the lies surrounding this case. I mean, we are after those responsible for this case.

“I can confirm to you that the man was killed. From the information I have at my disposal, two men came out of the bush and they forced a substance into another person’s mouth. But I can’t confirm to you where it actually happened, but our area of interest is to unravel who is responsible for his death. ”

The command’s spokesman urged that anybody with information concerning the assailants should, “please feel free to come forward and share it with us.”