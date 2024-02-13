Police Uncovers Kidnappers Den Anambra Community, Recover Arms

Twenty-four hours after the Anambra Police Command arrested two Cult kingpins known to be terrorizing residents of the Ihiala Local Government Area, a kidnapper’s den was uncovered at Nnobi town in Idemili South LGA of the state.

Following the undercover operations by officers and men of the Command two AK 47 rifles were recovered where they were buried by the gang of kidnappers in the process while the gang members were said to be on the run.

New Telegraph gathered that the two real guns were stolen from police formations at Ogidi and Ukpo in Idemili North and Dunukofia local government areas last year.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ikenga Tochukwu in a statement;

“Anambra State Police Command has recovered two AK-47 Rifles stolen from two Police formations years back”

“One of the rifles was stolen when Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo was attacked by unknown gunmen in 2021”

“The second rifle was stolen from Area Command Headquarters, Ogidi early last year when the formation was attacked by insurgents”

“Painstaking intelligence gathering by undercover operatives led to uncovering of a location where the arms were hidden in Nnobi, Idemili South LGA of the State”

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who commended the operatives for their diligence urged them not to relent until perpetrators of the attacks which claimed Police lives are brought to Justice”

“He assured the team that every logistic support they require would be provided until the objectives are achieved”; he said.