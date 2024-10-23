Police Uncover Training Centre For Internet Fraudsters In Jos

Share

The Plateau State Police Command has uncovered a training centre for internet fraudsters, also known as “Yahoo-Yahoo boys in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

State Police Commissioner CP Emmanuel Adesina while addressing Journalists on Wednesday in Jos said the breakthrough is part of the command’s intensified efforts to combat crime and criminality within the state.

According to him, the Operatives arrested teachers and students involved in the fraudulent activities.

He added that the suspects were apprehended for various crimes, including internet fraud, robbery, gunrunning and child trafficking.

“The training centre was discovered after authorities received information about a fraud academy operating in Jos.

“The suspects allegedly trafficked young boys from secondary schools to secluded residences, forcing them to engage in romance scams and cyber fraud. Those who refused to cooperate were brutally beaten with a horsewhip.

“Eleven suspects were arrested, including two principal suspects. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend fleeing suspects and ensure they face justice.

“Additional arrests were made on October 16, 2024, when Jonathan Arin, Moses Festus, Sambo Audu and Nehemiah Yakubu were caught with locally fabricated rifles, pistols and other dangerous tools. All suspects confessed to their crimes.

He disclosed that the police also rescued four missing children and arrested two suspects on October 12, 2024. The case remains under investigation.

“I and my Management Team have put in place a series of strategies in order to prevent crime and ensure the security of lives and properties within the State.

“Some of these measures include; the improvement in our response time, the intensification of efforts toward ensuring the arrest of suspects, and due prosecution of criminals”

Commissioner Adeshina expressed gratitude to the state government and Inspector General of Police Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun for their support and provision of operational assets.

