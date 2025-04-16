Police Uncover Gun Smuggling Network In Kano

Share

The Kano State Police Command has recorded a significant breakthrough by uncovering a locally made fabricated gun smuggling network, recovering 19 dangerous rifles, 114 live cartridges, and six expended cartridges.

Speaking while displaying the recovered arms and ammunition at the Command Headquarters on Wednesday, the State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, disclosed that over the past four weeks, the Command intensified intelligence-led joint operations, round-the-clock visibility patrols, and strategic partnerships with community members.

He noted that these proactive and collaborative efforts are yielding positive results, leading to the dismantling of criminal networks specializing in the smuggling of firearms into the State.

This effort resulted in the recovery of 19 fabricated revolver rifles, 114 live cartridges, and six expended cartridges.

Also recovered were suspected tramadol tablets valued at one hundred and fifty million naira (₦150,000,000).

Bakori further revealed that between March 17, 2025, and the present, a total of 157 suspects involved in armed robbery, thuggery (Fadan Daba), theft, illicit drug dealing, and other violent crimes were arrested.

These include 24 armed robbery suspects, 14 suspected drug dealers, 7 suspected motor vehicle thieves, 5 suspected motorcycle thieves, 28 suspected thieves, and 79 suspected thugs (Yan Daba).

He stated that the Command recovered two English pistols, 19 fabricated revolver rifles, one fabricated pistol, 117 live cartridges, six expended cartridges, and 11 live ammunition.

Additionally, two motor vehicles, two tricycles, and three motorcycles were also recovered.

Other items recovered include tramadol tablets worth ₦150,000,000, six cartons of Ampicillin tablets, 22 bottles of the substance known as “suck & die,” 69 sachets and 260 pieces of Exol tablets, 57 cutlasses, 71 sharp knives, 15 sharp irons (Dan Bida), seven scissors, two axes, and one bow.

Bakori emphasized that in a bid to sustain peace and security, the Command plans to conduct a series of community-based engagements and intelligence-led operations at strategic locations across the State to prevent crime and maintain law and order.

