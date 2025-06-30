Police Uncover Child Trafficking Ring In Imo, Rescue 12 Minors

The Imo State PoliceCcommand says it has uncovered a child trafficking network and rescued 12 minors exploited for street begging.

Henry Okoye, police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement yesterday that the discovery followed an intelligence-led stop-and-search operation on June 20 along the Owerri Aba Expressway.

Okoye said a 42-year-old woman identified as Ann Ngozi Enyenwa, from Umudim Ohekelem in NgorOkpala LGA, was arrested during the operation.

He said Enyenwa was found with several children in suspicious condition, prompting a referral of the case to the IGP X-Squad for further investigation.

He said: “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to trafficking children from Ngor-Okpala LGA to Aba, Abia state, where they were forced into street begging,” the statement reads.

“She further disclosed that proceeds from their activities were allegedly sent to Shalom Motherless Babies Home in Okenyi, Eche LGA, Rivers state, where she claimed to be working.”

Okoye said the 12 rescued children were between the ages of five and 13. He listed their names as Chinyere Nnaralaeze (10), Favour Madufor (13), Ugochi Pius (13), Ifeanyi Pius (9), Favour Timothy (10), Solomon Ihechi Chinuike (7), Chinaza Madufor (10), Nneoma Timothy (9), Promise Maduenyenwa (5), Gospel Chibuike (9), Chinedu Maduenyiwa (11), and Chinonso Paul (10).

He said the children are currently in safe custody and that efforts are ongoing to identify and reunite them with their families.

The command urged members of the public with useful information about the children to come forward or contact the X-Squad unit through 0803 477 3600 or 0816 008 7155.