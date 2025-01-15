Police Uncover 2 Gun-Making Factories In Benue

Share

The Benue State Command of the Nigerian Police Force said it has uncovered two gun manufacturing factories in Guma and Kwande local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Steve Yabanet, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday in Makurdi. Yabanet said that following the peaceful Christmas and New Year celebration, the command decided to maintain a peaceful atmosphere by going after criminals in their hideouts.

The CP stated that through credible information about criminals manufacturing arms at Mbaafa, Adikpo, Kwande LGA, a team of detectives was deployed to investigate the case.

He said that on January 11, police stormed a gun factory at Mbaafa and arrested one Friday Aduduakamve and Iorwashima Iornyume, aka “AK-35,” both of the same address.

“Police searched the factory and recovered nine fabricated pistols, one yet to be completed AK-47 rifle, two gas cylinders, one filing machine, four other machines, and many other tools for fabricating rifles.

“The team also uncovered another gun manufacturing factory in Daudu, Guma LGA, and recovered arms.

“As police detectives began intelligence gathering on criminal activities in Daudu, information was received that one Meme Ihoon, 50 years old, was responsible for all short arms being used by kidnappers, armed robbers, and cultists in Daudu,” he said.

