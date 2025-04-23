Police Unaware Of DPP’s Advice To Release 17-Yr-Old Quadri –Lagos CP

Share

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Jimoh Moshood, yesterday, declared that the command wasn’t aware of the advice of the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) that recommended the non-prosecution of Quadri Alabi, who went viral during campaigns for the 2023 general elections when he stood in front of the convoy of a former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He maintained that the Police wasn’t informed whether the DPP advice directed that the teenager be granted bail, acquitted, or discharged. Moshood, who stated this yesterday when he appeared on Channels Television’s.

The Morning Brief, said the police had not been informed whether the DPP advice directed that the teenager be granted bail, acquitted or discharged. The CP said: “Police action terminates when a matter is taken to court.

“The lawyer yesterday mentioned the DPP. For us, we have not seen the DPP advice. “We don’t know whether he was directed to be granted bail, whether he was acquitted, or whether he was discharged.

“We’re going to verify all those things equally to know what is in the DPP advice today.” On the reported release the boy by the court, the police commissioner said the police were not invited when the decision was taken, adding that the trial had not begun.

He explained: “The Trial has not been opened into the matter. The remand process was what we went to the court for, and the court saw reason with us, from the statement of the boy that he’s 18 years old, and he was remanded in a custodial facility, and the matter was supposed to come up for trial.

“So, whatever may have transpired there, the court in its wisdom invites us or not invites us. It is when we find those out that we will know whether we’re joined in the matter or not.

“When the arraignment in court starts, the suspect will be brought to court and he’s going to take his plea. So, that has not happened; we will study the DPP advice to know where we’ll proceed.”

