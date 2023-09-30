Police, Transporters Declare War On Kidnappers, Cultists in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command in collaboration with members of the Joint Transporters Forum has declared war on kidnappers and cultists operating in the state. The development might not be unconnected with speculations that transport workers in the state are aiding and assisting cultists and kidnappers to perpetrate crime in the state.

As part of the measures put in place, the two parties have jointly resolved that all rickshaw (tricycles) and shuttle buses operators in the state must be registered with the command for proper identification for crime fighting purposes.

Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr. Aderemi Adeoye noted that transportation is an important sector of the economy not to be toyed with adding that the roles of those working in this sector in crime fighting remains pivotal to maintaining law and order in the state.

“I wish to advise you all to be law abiding and report cases of kidnapping and cultism to the nearest police station and even if they use your vehicle to kidnap or attack somebody just rush and make entry so that you would not be seen as an accomplice to the crime.

“The essence of this meeting is for us to work together and all those vehicles that are not registered should be registered with the state government and the transport forum so that we can easily identify the vehicle used for crime and we shall work to rid Anambra State of crime and criminality,” he said.

Coordinator of Anambra Keke (rickshaw) Operators Forum, Comrade Osita Obi expressed gratitude to the police boss for creating the platform for security operatives to interface with transporters adding that the resolutions reached at the meeting would be far reaching and result oriented at the end of the day.

“This is the first time a meeting of this nature is holding in Anambra State and we commend the hard working police commissioner for such an initiative and we as transporters will work hand in glove in the area of checkmating all forms of brigandage in the state.

“We shall also work on our fellow transporters and identity those that are not genuine and ensure that they do not soil the image of transporters in the state, he said.