Police Train 325 Officers In Counter-Terrorism, Explosive Handling

The Nigeria Police Force has strengthened its counter-terrorism and national security capabilities with the graduation of 325 officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Basic Course 20/2025.

The intensive four-week training, which took place between October 12 and November 7, 2025, at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State, forms part of the strategic vision of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to build a more resilient, professional, and operationally ready Police Force.

The course provided participants with advanced skills in detecting, handling, and mitigating threats related to explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and hazardous chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials.

Representing the IGP at the graduation ceremony, Commissioner of Police Hauwa Ibrahim, who heads the EOD-CBRN Command, commended the officers for their discipline and commitment throughout the training.

She emphasized that the programme reflects the IGP’s unwavering focus on capacity building, professionalism, and proactive threat management across Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police also lauded the invaluable support of key partners including the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), The HALO Trust, the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), and the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

He further acknowledged the contributions of internal Force units such as the Force Medical Directorate, the Forensics Section of the FCID, and the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU).

Reaffirming the Force’s dedication to continuous training and strategic collaboration, IGP Egbetokun assured Nigerians that the newly trained officers will significantly enhance national security, public safety, and the country’s response to emerging threats.

“This initiative is a clear demonstration of our commitment to modern policing and global best practices,” the IGP stated, noting that the graduates will be deployed in critical areas to strengthen Nigeria’s counter-terrorism operations.