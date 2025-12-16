Police To Resume Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement From January 2

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced that enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy will resume from January 2, 2026, citing a surge in vehicle-related crimes.

In a statement issued yesterday, Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said the decision “follows a careful review of emerging security concerns and the need to ensure the safety of all citizens”.

Hundeyin clarified that no court order has restrained the police from enforcing the law on tinted glasses. He noted that the force had voluntarily suspended enforcement after a court matter in October to give motorists time to regularise their documents.

The statement reads: “Recent trends, however, reveal a disturbing rise in criminal activities perpetrated with the aid of vehicles fitted with unauthorised tinted glass.

“Some individuals and organised criminal groups have exploited this gap to conceal their identities and facilitate crimes ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping and other violent crimes.”

Hundeyin quoted Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), as assuring that the enforcement will be conducted professionally, with respect for citizens’ rights and in line with the law.