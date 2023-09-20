Police To Release Investigation On Mohbad’s Death In 2 Weeks

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has stated that the investigation into the sudden death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, will be made public within the period of two weeks.

CP Owohunwa gave this assurance on Wednesday during the visit of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and several of her colleagues to the Command’s headquarters.

New Telegraph reports that the movie stars sought justice for the late singer and expressed concerns about cyberbullying on social media.

During the meeting, Iyabo Ojo conveyed her concerns about the widespread issue of cyberbullying on social media, particularly among young people. She emphasized the necessity for swift action to address online harassment and threats.

READ ALSO:

She drew attention to international standards where such actions bear legal consequences, saying, “We need you to help us look into the law that as a parent, children are cautioned not to mess up and threaten people’s lives on social media. Social media is not a child’s play.

“In the foreign world, you can’t just threaten people’s lives and not get a repercussion for it.

“Many times, Mohbad cried out about the bullying on social media and nothing was done. There should be a rapid response to the harassment on social media.”