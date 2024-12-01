Police to Prosecute Abuja Herbalist For Testing ‘Bulletproof’ Charm on Himself

Share

A herbalist identified as Ismail Usman, is battling to survive at the hospital where he was rushed to, after he shot himself while testing a self-made ‘bulletproof’ charm. This was even as the police vowed to prosecute him.

The incident occurred at the Kuchibuyi village in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on November 23,2024.

The victim was said to have picked a locally fabricated gun after he had fortified himself with the charm he had prepared and shot himself in the stomach.

Unfortunately, the charm failed to protect him, leaving him severely injured in the stomach.

The FCT Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh, said the police received a distress call from a resident on the incident.

She said officers from the Byazhin Division arrived at the scene and rushed Usman to Kubwa General Hospital.

Adeh added that due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, where doctors are working tirelessly to save his life.

She said: “A distress call from one Shadam Michael reported a shocking event involving Ismail Usman, a local herbalist known for his unconventional methods.

